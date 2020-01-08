CAF Awards 2019: Cameroon emerge Women’s National Team of the Year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Punch | Cameroon beat Nigeria and South Africa to win the Women’s National Team of the Year at the CAF 2019 Awards.

They were announced as the winners at the awards ceremony holding in Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt tonight.

CAF tweeted, “OFFICIAL! There is no better side on the African continent other than Cameroon!

“They are crowned Women’s National Team of the Year at the #CAFAwards2019.”

Nigeria’s Super Falcons lost the award despite retaining their continental crown in Ghana in December 2018 and reaching the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last year summer.