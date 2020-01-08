Home / English / CAF Awards 2019: Cameroon emerge Women’s National Team of the Year

CAF Awards 2019: Cameroon emerge Women’s National Team of the Year

January 8, 2020 Leave a comment

The Punch | Cameroon beat Nigeria and South Africa to win the Women’s National Team of the Year at the CAF 2019 Awards.

They were announced as the winners at the awards ceremony holding in Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt tonight.

CAF tweeted, “OFFICIAL! There is no better side on the African continent other than Cameroon!

“They are crowned Women’s National Team of the Year at the #CAFAwards2019.”

Nigeria’s Super Falcons lost the award despite retaining their continental crown in Ghana in December 2018 and reaching the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last year summer.

Check Also

Nigeria hit by deadly bomb attack near Cameroon

Deutsche Welle | The attack struck a crowded market on the Nigerian-Cameroonian frontier. Militant groups …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
consectetur felis libero libero. nunc ut leo. diam odio sit