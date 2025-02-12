CAF Elections: The CAS’s Response to Samuel Eto’o’s Appeal

Share Facebook

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reportedly rendered a decision. Seized by the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot), Samuel Eto’o, the global body has thus ruled on the matter. According to sources close to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the CAS has instructed the continental institution to respond to the appeal filed by Eto’o.

Indeed, Samuel Eto’o saw his candidacy for the CAF Executive Committee rejected due to “non-compliance with eligibility criteria.” He therefore submitted an appeal to the highest legal authority in sports matters. If the Cameroonian wins his case, CAF will have to reinstate him in the race. The final list of candidates will be delayed once again.