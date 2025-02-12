Paul Biya Turning 92: The World’s Oldest Head of State Eyes Another Term in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Paul Biya, born on February 13, 1933, in Mvomeka’a, Cameroon, marks his 92nd birthday this week, reinforcing his status as the world’s oldest sitting head of state. Having ruled for 42 years, Biya remains evasive about running for an eighth term in the October 2025 election, though his party, the CPDM, effectively secures his candidacy. Political observers widely expect him to seek re-election and win.

Since returning from a six-week medical stay in Switzerland last October, Biya has made few public appearances, and discussion of his health is legally restricted. Supporters, including traditional leaders, continue to endorse him, while the Catholic bishops remain among the few calling for new leadership, citing corruption, economic hardship, and escalating insecurity.

Cameroon faces multiple crises: jihadist attacks in the Far North, a separatist conflict in English-speaking regions, and widespread political repression. The opposition remains weak and divided, with critics facing harsh crackdowns. The trial over journalist Martinez Zogo’s murder has stalled, and the government has not been reshuffled since 2019, leaving key positions vacant.

Despite his age and growing governance challenges, Biya insists he remains committed to leading the country, warning against “sirens of chaos.” With no strong opposition and a tightly controlled political system, he appears poised to extend his decades-long rule—unless unforeseen events change the course.