Cameroon’s New Finance Law Sparks Backlash Over Land Survey Fees

Business in Cameroon | A new finance law in Cameroon is stirring controversy after ending tax exemptions for private land surveyors. The change is expected to drive up costs for property owners and developers. The 2025 Finance Law, specifically Article 22, now requires private surveyors to pay government land transfer fees, a cost that was previously waived.

Before the change, fees were capped at CFA50,000 for a five-hectare plot. Under the new rules, the fee is now CFA50,000 per hectare—a fivefold increase for the same land size. In urban areas, there is an extra charge of CFA7,000 for every 100 square meters beyond the initial hectare, further raising costs for landowners and real estate developers.

The government argues that these new charges will boost non-tax revenues and help maintain administrative infrastructure for land management. However, industry experts warn that the new policy could slow down land transactions and make property ownership less accessible, particularly for small-scale buyers and investors.

The National Union of Surveyors and Topographers of Cameroon (SNGT) has voiced strong opposition, warning that the reform threatens the financial viability of private surveying firms. In a letter to the Minister of Finance on January 14, the union highlighted the strain these additional costs would place on their businesses.

Surveyors explain that land transfer fees cover services such as site inspections, land measurements, mapping, and official documentation. Until now, private firms handled these tasks independently, only requiring government validation at the final stage. The new law forces them to pay the same fees as public land registry officials, despite not using state resources for most of their work.

The impact is already being felt in the real estate sector. Alain Moungang, president of the Cameroon Association of Real Estate Developers (APIC), cited a case where a developer planned a 50-hectare housing development project in 2024. During financial planning, he explains, he had budgeted CFA17.5 million for topographic studies (conducted by a private surveyor), CFA45,000 for stamp fees, and CFA1 million for non-institutional costs related to the approval process. Based on these figures, he estimated a final cost of CFA10,000 per square meter to sell developed and secured land.

Now, with the new fees in place, the developer must pay CFA34.9 million just for land transfer costs—nearly double the initial budget for topographical studies. As a result, the project’s financial model was disrupted, forcing the developer to raise land prices from CFA10,000 to CFA12,000 per square meter to cover the additional expenses.

Surveyors argue that the new fees far exceed the actual cost of the services they cover. In some cases, charges now represent 200% to 300% of the original surveying costs. Narcisse Cali Chikangwa, president of the SNGT, warns that the policy could drive many small firms out of business and dramatically increase the price of land services for consumers.

Adding to the frustration, private surveyors say they now face unfair competition from government land registry officials. Unlike independent firms, these officials have access to public resources and equipment, yet they operate in the same market. This, surveyors argue, creates an uneven playing field.

To resolve the crisis, the SNGT is calling for the reinstatement of tax exemptions for private surveyors, proposing instead that they only pay standard stamp duties. The union has appealed to Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze, emphasizing that a fairer policy could both sustain their profession and support government revenue goals.

“We strongly believe that a balanced reform is possible—one that not only safeguards our profession but also strengthens public finances and improves land management efficiency,” said Chikangwa.