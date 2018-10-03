CAF president assures Cameroon will host Afcon 2019 [+video]

YAOUNDE, Oct. 2 (Xinhua ) — The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad said Tuesday that Cameroon will host 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) dispeling doubts over the country’s capacity to organise the championship.
“CAF has never considered withdrawing Afcon from Cameroon,” Ahmad told reporters after meeting president Paul Biya of Cameroon.
Afcon 2019 is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon but last week, CAF said it will only decide on Cameroon’s ability to host the competition after the presidential election in the country.
However, Ahmad said the decision to host the competition or not rests with Cameroon.
“It is left to Cameroon to tell us. We are not the ones organizing (the competition). It is Cameroon that is hosting the competition. It’s only Cameroon that can say tomorrow that “we are ready or give us more time we are not ready.” It depends on Cameroon not CAF,” Ahmad said.
CAF has expressed worries in the past about Cameroon’s readiness to host the championship citing delay in construction of stadiums and an armed insurgency in progress in the English-speaking regions of the country.
Afcon 2019 will be held from June 15 to July 13, according to CAF. It will also be the first Afcon expanded from 16 to 24 teams. Enditem
