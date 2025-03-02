California: Cameroon Men Arrested in $10 Million Elder Fraud Scheme; Third Suspect at Large

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Two men, reportedly from Cameroon and residing in Southern California, have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate fraud and money laundering scheme that targeted elderly victims, stealing more than $10 million. A third suspect remains at large.

The Accused and the Crime

Sylas Nyuydzene Verdzekov, 38, of Chino Hills, and Lovert Che, 44, of Lomita, were taken into federal custody, while authorities are still searching for Mustapha Nkachiwouo Selly Yamie, 29, of Inglewood. Each faces one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a potential 20-year prison sentence.

According to the indictment, the men ran a sophisticated operation beginning in 2021, using fake identities, shell companies, and fraudulent bank accounts to scam over 100 victims, many of them elderly. They allegedly posed as law enforcement officers and company representatives, tricking victims into transferring money under the guise of securing their accounts.

How the Scam Worked

Using phony badges and job titles, the scammers convinced victims that their bank accounts were compromised. Victims were then instructed to move their money into fraudulent accounts controlled by the suspects, effectively losing access to their funds.

Additionally, the suspects allegedly impersonated real estate owners, deceiving buyers into sending payments for nonexistent property deals. The stolen funds were then laundered through 145 bank accounts and at least 36 shell companies before being used for personal expenses, including rent.

Authorities Warn of Rising Elder Fraud

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally emphasized the devastating impact of the scheme, stating that the perpetrators not only stole money but also robbed their victims of security and trust. Law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security and the FBI, continue to investigate and urge potential victims to report scams immediately.

With one suspect still at large, authorities remain on high alert, seeking justice for those affected by this multi-million-dollar fraud.