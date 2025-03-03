Liverpool Set Sights on Carlos Baleba Amid Midfield Revamp Plans

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | As Liverpool continues its dominant campaign at the top of the Premier League, manager Arne Slot is already setting the foundation for next season’s squad. With the Reds pushing for silverware in both domestic and European competitions, Slot has identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a key target to reinforce the midfield.

A Strategic Move Amid Uncertainty

While Liverpool’s performances have been impressive, looming contract uncertainties surrounding Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold could prompt significant squad changes. Slot aims to maintain tactical flexibility and ensure midfield stability, especially with potential departures in the summer.

Baleba, currently contracted to Brighton until 2028, has emerged as a primary target, with Liverpool expected to prepare a £35 million ($45 million) bid to secure his services. The Reds are eager to move swiftly, avoiding another transfer saga like last summer’s failed pursuit of Martín Zubimendi. However, competition from Chelsea could complicate negotiations, making early action crucial.

Why Baleba?

At just 21 years old, Baleba has quickly established himself as a standout performer in the Premier League, particularly excelling in defensive interceptions. This season, he ranks second in the league with 36 interceptions, just behind Liverpool’s own Ryan Gravenberch (49). His ability to disrupt opposition play and transition quickly into attack makes him an ideal fit for Slot’s high-energy midfield setup.

Liverpool’s Transfer Focus

Beyond Baleba, Liverpool’s summer transfer strategy will depend heavily on contract renewals and the club’s performance in the EFL Cup and Champions League. A strong finish to the season could impact both transfer targets and the willingness of key players to extend their contracts.

Securing Baleba would not only strengthen Liverpool’s midfield but also reinforce their long-term vision under Slot. With the Reds leading the charge domestically and in Europe, adding a young, dynamic talent like Baleba could be the key to maintaining their dominance in the seasons ahead.