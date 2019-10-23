Camair-Co suspends its Abidjan, Cotonou, and Lagos lines

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Business in Cameroon | On October 16, 2019, the managing director of state-owned carrier Camair-Co officially called back the carrier’s six executives in the Abidjan, Lagos and Cotonou agencies. With this official repatriation of its executives, the carrier is suspending its lines serving Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Benin.

The reason for this decision, issued by the high management, is the cashflow problems that are increasingly exposing the carrier to the risk of activity cessation. Indeed, due to the problems that started since the carrier launched operation in 2011, despite the repeated cash injections by the sole stakeholder which is Cameroon, the carrier’s entire fleet is grounded for various malfunctions.

As a result of these groundings, Camair-Co is now operating with leased planes. In addition, the lease for those planes is not regularly paid.