Camair-Co to launch courier shipping service on Sep 15, 2019

August 28, 2019 Leave a comment

Business in Cameroon | Express courier by Camair-Co: this is the name of the courier shipping service state-owned carrier Camair-Co will launch on September 15, 2019, according to an internal source.

The source explains that it is for courier companies and individuals. “For a start, it will ship light courier to Bafoussam, Bamenda, Douala, Garoua, Maroua, Ngaoundéré and Yaoundé,” the source adds.

Those destinations are the seven regional capitals the company fly to. Announced since some months now, the Bertoua line (in the Eastern region) is still expected.

