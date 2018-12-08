Cameroon allocates 2 to 4 times more resources to general administration costs than most countries

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian government dedicated an unevenly part of its budget to general administration and financial functions compared to most comparable countries, the World Bank said in a recent report on Cameroon’s public spending.

The Bretton Woods institution said Cameroon granted 2 to 4 times more resources for general administration and costs than the other oil exporters.

For example, countries (in regional comparison) such as Senegal, Kenya and Mali spent 6.1% (2014), 9% (2010) and 10% (2015) of their public budgets on this category of expenditure respectively, compared to 19% in Cameroon (2015).

“The Armenian government is the only non-oil exporting country among the countries of comparison whose general administration expenses are similar to those of Cameroon,” the Bank points out.

However, the report indicates that the share of general government expenditure in Cameroon’s total expenditure is characteristic of oil-exporting countries, particularly in the sub-Saharan African region.

Angola, for example, spent 20.4% of total public expenditure on general public services and administration in 2015. Côte d’Ivoire spent a very large share of GDP (36.4%) on general and financial public administration in 2014.

S.A