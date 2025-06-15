Cameroon Among 36 Countries on Expanded U.S. Travel Ban Watchlist

Share Facebook

The Trump administration is weighing a dramatic expansion of its travel ban policy, with Cameroon included among 36 nations now under scrutiny. An internal State Department memo, recently reviewed by The Washington Post, outlines a 60-day window for the targeted countries to meet new security and documentation standards—or face visa restrictions or outright entry bans.

Signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the memo cites a range of reasons for the proposed bans. These include failure to issue reliable identity documents, widespread government fraud, high visa overstay rates, and permissive citizenship-for-investment programs. The memo flagged some countries for their nationals’ alleged antisemitic or anti-American activities while they were in the United States.

Cameroon’s inclusion is significant, especially given its historical ties and cooperation with the United States on security and development fronts. The potential restrictions mark another chapter in the Trump administration’s assertive stance on immigration and national security.

Countries Facing Potential Travel Restrictions

Africa:

Angola

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cameroon

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Niger

Nigeria

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

South Sudan

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Asia and the Pacific:

Bhutan

Cambodia

Kyrgyzstan

Syria

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Caribbean:

Antigua and Barbuda

Dominica

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

The memo notes that if a nation agrees to repatriate deported third-country nationals or enter into a “safe third country” agreement, it may reduce the likelihood of sanctions.

Critics argue that the list disproportionately affects African and Caribbean nations and echoes earlier, controversial travel bans. The administration previously targeted several Muslim-majority countries, with legal battles culminating in a 2018 Supreme Court decision upholding a revised ban.

Although the Biden administration later revoked the measure, Donald Trump has vowed to reinstate it if reelected—this time broader than before.

For Cameroon and its citizens, the next 60 days will be crucial.