Cameroon Announces Squad for World Cup Qualifiers Against Eswatini and Libya

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroon national team coach, Marc Brys, faced the press this Thursday at the Cameroonian Football Federation headquarters. During this highly anticipated event, he unveiled the list of players selected for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Eswatini and Libya.

Cameroon will travel to Nelspruit to face Eswatini on March 19, 2025, before hosting Libya in Yaoundé on March 25, 2025. These matches are crucial for the Indomitable Lions as they seek qualification for the prestigious tournament.

Key Highlights of the Squad Selection

Marc Brys has made some notable choices in his squad selection, with several surprises and returns.

First Call-Ups : Among the fresh faces in the squad are Dany Namaso (Porto) and Nathan Ngoumou (Mönchengladbach) . Their impressive performances at the club level have earned them a well-deserved first call-up to the national team.

Zambo Anguissa’s Inclusion : Despite earlier reports of unavailability, André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) has been included in the squad. His presence will add strength and experience to the midfield.

Notable Returns : Defender Joyskim Dawa and striker Ignatius Ganago make their return to the squad. Dawa has not been called up since September 2021, while Ganago last played for the Indomitable Lions in 2023.

Absence of Fabrice Ondoa: A major talking point is the omission of Fabrice Ondoa, the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations-winning goalkeeper, from the squad.

Full List of Called-Up Players

Goalkeepers

Simon Ngapandouetnbu

Simon Omossola

André Onana

Devis Epassy

Defenders

Christopher Wooh

Jackson Tchatchoua

Joyskim Dawa

Nouhou Tolo

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui

Guy-Marcelin Kilama

Faï Collins

Flavien Boyomo

Midfielders

André-Franck Zambo Anguissa

Carlos Baleba

James Eto’o

Martin Hongla

Yvan Neyou

Wilitty Younoussa

Forwards

Christian Bassogog

Bryan Mbeumo

Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu

Frank Magri

Vincent Aboubakar

Nathan Ngoumou Minpole

Dany Namaso

Ignatius Ganago

Looking Ahead

With an interesting mix of experienced players and new faces, Cameroon aims to secure vital victories in these World Cup qualifiers. Marc Brys has placed his trust in this squad, hoping they will deliver strong performances against Eswatini and Libya.

The Indomitable Lions are set to roar once again! ???