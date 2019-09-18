Cameroon: Banana exports recorded 2,200 tons YoY decrease in August 2019

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | In August 2019, the two banana producers still operating in Cameroon (PHP and Boh Plantations) exported 12,692 tons of the product. Compared with the 14,913 tons exported during the same period in 2018, this represents a decrease by 2,221 tons.

This decrease is mainly due to the shutdown of Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC)’s activities caused by the socio-political crisis in the two anglophone regions.

In August 2018, CDC was able to export 1,488 tons of banana before disappearing from the banana exporters registry in September 2018.

The comparative decrease in banana exports in August 2019 can also be explained by the decrease in the exports of Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the local subsidiary of French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille.

According to figures published by the local banana growers association Assobacam, PHP being the leader of the market exported 11,521 tons of the product during the period under review. Compared with the 12,261 tons it exported in August 2018, this is a decrease of 740 tons in its exports.

During the period under review, Boh Plantations exported 1,171 tons, a bit more than the 1,164 tons it exported a year earlier.