Cameroon cuts gas import to 50% of domestic demand from 80% previously, thanks to higher local production

Business in Cameroon | Now operational, the Kribi floating gas liquefaction unit, commissioned last year, adds 30,000 tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas to the annual average of 17,000 tons produced by public refinery Sonara.

The two units have brought, since Q2 2018, the local output to 47,000 tons of LPG per annum, nearly 50% of the national demand (100,000 tons per annum), according to the national oil company (SNH). Thanks to this progress, Cameroon now imports only 50% of its domestic gas consumption, compared to 80% in the past.

In 2017, let’s note, the Hydrocarbon Price Stabilization Fund (CSPH) announced it spent XAF22 billion in gas import.