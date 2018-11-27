Cameroon: Gas imports up by over 10%

APAnews | Cameroon gas imports increased by 11.8 percent in the first three quarters of 2018, or 79,428 metric tonnes (MT) of liquefied domestic gas (LPG) compared to 71,068 MT in the same period in 2017, the country’s Hydrocarbon Stabilization Fund (CSPH) said Tuesday in a statement.

This increase in gas consumption proves that “the LPG market is far from saturated,” said the CSPH.

Since the beginning of the year, the CSPH has already spent more than 32 billion CFA francs to support the consumption of domestic gas which 12kg cylinder costs 6,500 instead of 8,000 CFA francs.

These data contradict some of the information that has been circulating for some time now, which tends to demonstrate the sluggishness of this sector of activity.

One of the examples that confirm the dynamism of the market is the increase in storage capacity, which increased from 6,488 TM last year to 7,488 TM in 2018.

This is the result of the construction of two new spheres with a capacity of 500 MT each by the National Hydrocarbon Company (NHS) in Bipaga, in the southern region where the quantity of domestic gas consumed is 84,164 MT during the first nine months of the year, against 76,121 MT during the same period in 2017, which represent a 10.6 percent growth.