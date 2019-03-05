Cameroon: Guinness also increases drink prices, after Sabc

Business in Cameroon | Guinness Cameroun, local subsidiary of Diageo, increased the prices of its products on March 4. Prices grew by XAF50 for all products expect the Harp brand of 30 CL.

As a reminder, the public brewer Sabc was the first to take the step on March 1st. The companies explained the measure follows a tax pressure that has become “excessive”. Indeed, the 2019 Finance Act provides for an increase in excise duties on alcoholic beers, up to 5.5%.

To prevent tensions that can rise from this measure, the Ministry of Commerce is calling the Brewery Distributors’ Unions, Consumer Rights Associations and CAPA (Cameroon Alcohol Producers Association) for a meeting tomorrow March 6. This is to discuss the inflation in beer prices.