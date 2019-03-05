Cameroon: Guinness also increases drink prices, after Sabc

Business in Cameroon | Guinness Cameroun, local subsidiary of Diageo, increased the prices of its products on March 4. Prices grew by XAF50 for all products expect the Harp brand of 30 CL.
As a reminder, the public brewer Sabc was the first to take the step on March 1st. The companies explained the measure follows a tax pressure that has become “excessive”. Indeed, the 2019 Finance Act provides for an increase in excise duties on alcoholic beers, up to 5.5%.
To prevent tensions that can rise from this measure, the Ministry of Commerce is calling the Brewery Distributors’ Unions, Consumer Rights Associations and CAPA (Cameroon Alcohol Producers Association) for a meeting tomorrow March 6. This is to discuss the inflation in beer prices.
These measures can cause CPDM many votes. Only hope they are not planing to increase the price of sardine too…