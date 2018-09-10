Cameroon imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in restive Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Sept. 9 (Xinhua ) — Local authorities in Northwest, one of the two crisis-hit English-speaking regions of Cameroon, on Sunday declared an indefinite curfew in the entire region.
“Movement of persons and property is hereby restricted as from the date of signature of this present order from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. within the Northwest region till further notice,” the region’s governor, Adolph Lele Lafrique, said in a statement.
“During the said period all off-licenses, snack bars and nightclubs shall remain closed. Motor parks shall remain closed and night travel suspended,” the statement said.
The decision was taken after a driver was killed on Saturday during an attack on transport buses as gunmen attempted to cut the Northwest region from the rest of the country.
“They (gunmen) asked all the passengers to lay in the mud face-down and brought a bulldozer which they used to cut the road into two,” a witness told Xinhua. “Five buses were burnt in our presence.”
Fighting is intensifying in the two English-speaking regions of Southwest and Northwest ahead of the Oct. 7 presidential elections.
Armed separatist forces who want to secede from French-majority Cameroon to form a new nation called “Ambazionia” have vowed to stop the election from taking place in the two Anglophone regions.
According to the government, over 100 security personnel and an unknown number of separatist have died in the clashes; some military officers estimate that more than 200 armed separatists have been killed.
Les Camerounais francophones pensent-ils réellement qu’il est normal d’avoir le même président depuis plus de 40 ans? C’est si elles accordent à Paul Biya un autre mandat de 7 ans. Tout le Cameroun devrait demander à Paul Biya de partir et de laisser les Camerounais ramasser les morceaux de ce pays qu’il a détruits. Biya doit partir!
Do Francophone Cameroonians Actually believe that it is normal to have the same President for more than 40 Years? That’s if they accord Paul Biya another 7 years term of Office. All of Cameroon should be calling for Paul Biya to Go and Leave Cameroonians to pick up the pieces of this country he has destroyed. Biya must Go!
SLOWDOWN AND THINK . BARBARISM IS SO DEEPLY SEATED IN THEIR MINDS . LOOK AROUND THE WORLD AND SEE WHAT YOU do . all of you are powermongers and powerdriven so you escaped to others land when you considered that enough power and position was not given to you in your job places to execute and to dominate others .What on earth are you still bearing titles of recognition from your homeland. (NTOUMFONS ECT) when are you going to denounce these titiles. Fons are hiers..Belonging to special families. OTHERS ARE SUBJECTS TO FONS AND FOREVER. Everyone with anyduty post in that land ; MINISTERS DIRECTORS AND ALL ABUSE POWER personalises all and puts the others in pooverty are they looking for a revolution or they are retaliating? U ARE ALL IN POWER FOR TOO LONG: ALL EMBEZLERS
YOU SEE, because u have accepted to work for an organisation or a master, please read well your work contract. hope you have one. if not ask for one. be educated and informed.
are u fooled to carry up what ever ammunition to kill .? soldiers are recognised and for u i doubt.
call parents churches and the those u can, to help u change and get a profession with a contract of work.