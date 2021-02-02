Cameroon in epic CHAN semi-final clash with Morocco, Mali faces Guinea

Share Facebook

CAF | Hosts Cameroon will face title holders Morocco in an epic semi-finals clash at the TOTAL African Nations Championship in Limbe on Wednesday.

The other last four match will see Mali taking on Guinea in Douala on the same day.

All the countries to play in the last four of the tournament were known on Sunday night following the conclusion of the quarter-final matches.

The #TotalCHAN2020 semi-finalists! ? ?? Morocco ? Cameroon ??

The quarter-final matches saw the Atlas Lions securing their place when beating Zambia 3-1 at Reunification Stadium in Douala on Sunday.

The Moroccans progress to face Cameroon who secured a 2-1 comeback victory over two-time winner DR Congo at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Saturday.

Mali progressed after they defeated Congo 5-4 in a penalty shooutout on Saturday as their clash ended in a 0-0 draw after extra time in Yaounde.

The Eagles will face their neighbours Guinea in the last four of the competition is designed exclusively for home-based players after the latter defeated Rwanda 1-0 on Sunday.

There will be two rest days before the tournament resumes at the various venues.

The semi-final will start on Wednesday when Mali play take on Guinea at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

The other last four match will be played on the same day between hosts Cameroon and title holders Morocco at the Limbe Stadium.

The winners of Wednesday’s matches will clash in the final at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday.

The losers will play in the third-place playoff at the Reunification Stadium in Douala on Saturday.