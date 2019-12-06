Cameroon increased daily drinking water production by 96,376 m3 between 2018 and 2019

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | In Cameroon, the national drinking water production increased from 731,080 m3/day to 824,456 m3/day between 2018 and 2019, according to recent data from the Ministry of Water and Energy (Minee). This represents an increase by 96,376 m3 /day over the period under review.

The Minee adds that the total drinking water storage capacity is 267,834 m3 with 95% of production efficiency and 47.5% of distribution efficiency. Thanks to social projects and connection campaigns, the number of subscribers in urban areas went up by 4% (from 427,902 in 2018 to 446,976 in 2019).

In addition, the length of the network has increased from 6,760 to approximately 6,875 km over the said period. In rural areas, drinking water has been provided to more than 450,000 people with the construction of boreholes and mini drinking water supply systems.

In the framework of the three-year Emergency Plan (Planut), adopted by the Cameroonian government in December 2014, the Minee was tasked to implement some projects in the water sector. To this end, the ministry indicates, 1,254 boreholes were constructed during the two phases of the Planut. This has helped improve the living conditions of more than 375,000 people in the targeted regions.