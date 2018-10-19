Cameroon opposition candidate says October 7 election was ‘apartheid’

africanews | Cameroon’s opposition candidate, Joshua Osih of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) has described the October 7 election as ‘apartheid’, arguing that the Anglophone people in the North West and South West regions did not vote.
Osih, who was presenting the SDF petition before the Constitutional Council, urged the court to restore order and save the country from ‘eminent collapse’.
“No election took place in the North West and South West regions…the people could not vote because they are Anglophone and that is apartheid,” Osih argued.
The election in the English-speaking North West and South West regions, was marred by low turnout and isolated incidents of unrest, as separatists sought to prevent participation in the vote.
While majority of Cameroon’s 23 million people are French-speaking, about a fifth of the population is English-speaking. The Anglophone minority has long complained about marginalisation which led to protests by teachers and lawyers over a period of time.
Election petitions dismissed
The court on Thursday night, also dismissed a petition by opposition candidate Maurice Kamto, which called for the cancellation of the election, on the basis of massive and systematic fraud.
The court’s president, Clément Atangana declared that ‘debates are over’, after the petitions were deemed “unjustified” by all members of the Constitutional Council “unanimously”.
This official body is responsible for studying post-election disputes before proclaiming the results of the presidential elections of 7 October.
Throughout the election and during the hearing of election petitions that started on Tuesday, Cameroon’s electoral body Elecam defended its organisation of the poll and said it had not seen any proof of fraud.
Government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary also dismissed allegations of fraud.
Everything is just going on according to plans.
-No Anglo youths registered, hence no possibility for SDF/opposition to attempt anything.
-Mission accomplished for Ayuk, Nji’s friend—destabilise SW/NW with a fake crisis and ease Biya’s victory.
-In case of contest, CMRs would be afraid to risk another war front.
-Once Biya is sworn in, IG would now show its true colours, as internal battles are going to come up from all corners.
-IG infiltrators are going to openly declare that they want to negotiate with Biya.
-End of the crazy fight, Anglo lives have been sacrificed, 7 more years for Biya.
-No federalism, no secession.
-Antangana Nji becomes PM—end of his mission—his game mate, Ayuk, can then rot in jail.
-I knew that 007 film just too well, from A-Z…
I like your analysis. I will copy it down and cross them one by one as the years pull by.
Don’t you think the decision by the CC has just cemented the fact that the SW and NW are irrelevant when it comes to choosing a leader for our dear country? By this I think they have given IG the case to keep torturing those kids in the forest in the vain hope of securing a country for them.
They could not vote because of Ambafools, not because of anything or anyone else. Ambafools are taking their own people as hostages.
Noble men like Foncha and Endeley who voted, educated and convinced the masses in Southern Cameroons to vote to join French Cameroon were in the end treated like an after thought in the French Cameroon Republic.
Anyone, I repeat anyone who is Anglophone in French Cameroon Republic will die as an insignificant minority.
You like you speak French more than France nothing will change.
You have been systematically excluded from power in 60yrs so you suffer the consequences
You can blame Diaspora, Amba boys, even heaven?
What is true is that until you can choose your leaders your existence will only amount to a manifestation of no collective potential.
Cameroon for you is just a place to sleep and eat. To grow and become anything you must leave Cameroon. Fact!
Who is fooling who?