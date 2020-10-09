Cameroon out to break African jinx against Japan

Share Facebook

• Ukraine have yet to beat Germany in six meetings, but drew in all three of the sides’ previous encounters in Ukraine.

Japan vs Cameroon 09.10.2020 15:00

The Star, Kenya | Playing for the first time in nearly ten months, Japan will hope to continue their impressive undefeated record against African teams.

Additionally, they have never lost a H2H match, Winning three and drawing in one, whilst keeping a clean sheet on each occasion with the last encounter being a decade ago.

Samurai Blues are yet to lose any of their last nine matches winning seven and drawing in two, with six of those wins finishing with a clean sheet. Eight of the nine matches saw the HT result replicated at FT, with the winner keeping a HT clean sheet in each game.

Along similar lines, six of Japan’s last seven international friendlies have seen only one or neither team score.

Cameroon have also assembled a strong-looking squad as their manager Toni Conceição looks to fine-tune his team ahead of their double-header against Mozambique next month.

Cameroon’s tryst with draws extends in their record vs Asian sides. However, nine of their last 11 friendlies have seen a winner with the last two being stalemates!

Seven of those nine win/loss results have come via a single-goal margin however, with three winning goals arriving beyond the 75th minute. Each of the two nations have looked strong at the back in their recent outings and so this could well be a game where defences will be on top.

Head to Head

Ukraine vs Germany 10.10.2020 21:45

All eyes will be on NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadion where Ukraine and Germany go head to head in the Nations League derby.

The Ukrainians kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win over Switzerland, but they failed to make life difficult for Spain in their second group game. The hosts are eager to get back on course, but they face an uphill task in Saturday’s clash.

Ukraine have yet to beat Germany in six meetings, but drew in all three of the sides’ previous encounters in Ukraine. These teams last locked horns at EURO 2016, Germany running out 2-0 winners in the opening group-stage fixture in Lille.

Germany have the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry return to the squad, but fellow Bayern Munchen footballers Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller have been omitted. Leroy Sane and Thilo Kehrer are out of contention through injury, but given Germany’s strength in depth, away win should be considered.

Head to Head

12.06.16 EUR Germany Ukraine 2 : 0

11.11.11 FI Ukraine Germany 3 : 3

14.11.01 WC Germany Ukraine 4 : 1

10.11.01 WC Ukraine Germany 1 : 1

07.06.97 WC Ukraine Germany 0 : 0

Spain vs Switzerland 10.10.2020 21:45

Spain will be looking to build on a 4-0 win over Ukraine when they take on Switzerland in yet another home game in the UEFA Nations League.

Enrique’s squad includes a host of familiar faces with David De Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga selected between the sticks. The Manchester United custodian is the undisputed number one for his country and is ahead of emerging talent Dean Henderson at club level.

The likes of Dani Ceballos, Jose Campana and Sergio Canales have been included in the 25-man squad, while Atletico Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata has been omitted, as well as Jordi Alba, Inigo Martinez, Isco, Saul Niguez, and Koke.

Visitors Switzerland have a lot of experience in the ranks with Yann Sommer, Granit Xhaka, Rodriguez and Fabian Schar. Vladimir Petkovi? will task Haris Seferovic with troubling Sergio Ramos and Pau Torres.

Head to Head

3.06.18 FI Spain Switzerland 1 : 1

16.06.10 WC Spain Switzerland 0 : 1

02.07.94 WC Spain Switzerland 3 : 0

15.06.66 WC Spain Switzerland 2 : 1

24.11.57 WC Switzerland Spain 1 : 4