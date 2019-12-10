Home / English / Cameroon publishes provisional lists for general elections

December 10, 2019 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Dec. 10 Xinhua | Cameroon’s electoral body Elections Cameroon (Elecam) published late Monday the provisional lists of political parties to run for legislative and municipal elections scheduled next year.

A total of 470 candidate lists were submitted by 35 political parties. 451 lists have been accepted, according to a statement of Elecam.

Candidates of the ruling party, Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), are reported to be running unchallenged in 17 constituencies. Specifically, in the Center region where the capital Yaounde is located, CPDM runs solely in 7 out of 11 constituencies.

In the troubled Anglophone regions where a separatist conflict is ongoing, mostly CPDM, and Social Democratic Front (SDF), a major opposition party deeply rooted in the English-speeking part of the country, will take part in the elections.

Another major opposition party Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) did not show in the provisional lists.

According to Cameroon’s electoral code, these provisional lists are subject to appeal before the Constitutional Council.

The twin elections will take place on February 9 next year amid threats by separatists to disrupt the elections in the two troubled English-speaking regions.

Government has assured hitch-free elections nationwide, stressing that “all necessary security measures” shall be taken to ensure that the elections take place peacefully.

