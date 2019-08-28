Home / English / Cameroon receives its 2nd video-surveillance command center

August 28, 2019 Leave a comment

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s prime minister Joseph Dion Ngute recently inaugurated a video-surveillance command center in Yaoundé. The infrastructure is connected to 2,000 CCTV’s out of 7,000 expected by the police.

This command center was built by Chinese firm Huawei, in partnership with Camtel, the country’s incumbent telecom operator. The project was implemented in the framework of the construction of national backbone funded by Eximbank of China.

It is the second such infrastructure delivered to the country within a year. Indeed, in September 2018, Galax Etoga, state secretary in charge of the national gendarmerie, received a command center connected to 1,500 CCTVs installed across the country.

