Cameroon Relaxes Lockdown Despite Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Bloomberg | Cameroon plans to ease restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as businesses start to reel.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs will reopen as of 6 p.m. local time on Labor Day, but customers will have to wear face masks and respect social distancing, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said in a statement.

As part of President Paul Biya’s decrees, some transport taxes have been suspended and hotels and catering companies will be exempted from tourist tax for the rest of the year. Storage charges in the Douala and Kribi ports for essential goods will be suspended for three months.

Cameroon has registered 1,832 cases and 61 deaths as of May 1. Authorities said restrictions had been lifted despite a growing number of cases as they were starting to have an impact on vital sectors.