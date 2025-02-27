Cameroon Replaces Brazil at Montaigu Football Tournament 2025

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Montaigu Football Tournament, one of the most prestigious international youth football competitions, has undergone a last-minute change. The Cameroon U16 team will replace Brazil in the tournament, which kicks off on April 14, 2025.

Brazil Withdraws Due to Financial Constraints

For months, the tournament’s steering committee had been awaiting confirmation from Brazil’s U16 team. Despite initial discussions dating back to April 18, 2024, and multiple follow-ups, Brazil ultimately declined participation due to financial issues. “At each follow-up, we were promised a positive response,” explained Anthony Thibaud, co-president of the Montaigu Football World Cup (MFM). “Today, they cite financial problems to make the trip to Vendée,” added Franck Piveteau, the other co-president.

Cameroon Steps In

The steering committee acted swiftly to find a replacement, leveraging the tournament’s strong reputation and network. Cameroon, a past winner of the tournament, stepped up thanks to the intervention of Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot). The confirmation of Cameroon’s participation was officially received at 8:20 p.m. on February 24, 2025.

“The U16 Indomitable Lions are not mere substitutes. They have already won the tournament four times,” the co-presidents emphasized. Cameroon will now compete in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, China, and host nation France.

A Prestigious Tournament with a Rich History

Founded in 1973, the Montaigu Tournament, also known as the Mondial Minimes, is an international youth football competition featuring U16 national teams and clubs. It has long been a platform for showcasing emerging football talent.

Cameroon’s U16 team boasts an impressive history at Montaigu, having won the tournament four times in 1986, 1993, 1994, and 1995. Their return in 2025 marks an exciting development for African football, as the Indomitable Lions will aim to add another title to their record.

Looking Ahead to Montaigu 2025

The Montaigu Tournament is set to take place from April 14 to April 21, 2025. With Cameroon now in the mix, Group A promises intense competition, featuring powerhouse teams from Africa, Asia, and Europe. Football fans can expect thrilling matches as young talents from around the world showcase their skills on one of youth football’s biggest stages.