Zambo Anguissa Ruled Out of Crucial Inter Milan Clash Due to Injury

CameroonOnline.ORG | Napoli will have to navigate their crucial Serie A showdown against Inter Milan without one of their most reliable midfielders, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, after the Cameroonian international suffered a muscle injury.

Official Confirmation from Napoli

On Tuesday, Napoli released an official statement confirming Anguissa’s injury setback, revealing that he sustained a distractive lesion of the soleus muscle in his right leg. The midfielder underwent instrumental tests at the Pineta Grande Hospital, which confirmed the extent of the damage. The club also stated that he has already begun his rehabilitation process, though no timeline for his return has been provided.

Injury Sustained in Napoli’s Loss to Como

Anguissa felt discomfort toward the end of Napoli’s 2-1 defeat against newly promoted Como last weekend. Despite finishing the match, subsequent medical examinations showed that the issue was more serious than initially expected.

While no one foresaw him missing such a significant match, further checks confirmed that the 29-year-old will be sidelined, forcing him to watch from the stands as Napoli face the league leaders on Saturday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A Major Setback for Napoli and Antonio Conte

Anguissa’s absence is a major blow for Antonio Conte, who has relied heavily on the midfielder this season. Before being benched against Como, Anguissa had started all 25 of Napoli’s previous Serie A matches, proving his value as an ever-present force in the squad. His physical presence, ability to break up play, and leadership in midfield will be sorely missed in such a high-stakes encounter.

Replacing Anguissa will be no simple task for Conte, who must now find a way to compensate for the loss of one of his most trusted midfield enforcers.

Inter Milan Given a Boost Ahead of the Showdown

While Napoli grapples with Anguissa’s injury, Inter Milan will see this as a significant advantage. The Nerazzurri, currently leading the Serie A table, will look to capitalize on their opponent’s weakened midfield as they aim to maintain their strong title charge.

With a season-defining clash on the horizon, Napoli will need to find solutions quickly to overcome this setback and keep their top-four hopes alive.