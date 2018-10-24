Cameroon Residents React to 85-Year-Old Paul Biya Victory

85-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya, who won re-election to a seventh term in a landslide victory Monday, now faces expectations by Cameroonian residents for improved living conditions as a growing secessionist movement threatens security in the African nation. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.
Check Also
“Maurice Kamto veut s’affirmer comme le leader de l’opposition face à Paul Biya”
FRANCE 24 | Après la proclamation de la victoire de Paul Biya à la présidentielle …
The so-called policy of “national unity and integration” of LRC was, in reality, a diabolic agenda of annexation and assimilation of the people of SC.
This diabolic agenda led to the total loss of the identity of SC as a “people” with a right to self-governance now reduced to two regions in LRC, intentional deprivation of development in the regions, marginalization, etc.
Thank God, Southern Cameroonians have FINALLY taken their collective destiny into their own hands to reverse the diabolic policy of “national unity and integration”.
No Southern Cameroonians in his right mind will accept to cohabit with the same people who have tried to annex and assimilate them.
The war will, therefore, continue until SC frees herself from the tentacles of LRC and by extension France.
Priority nr 1:
The “Anglophone” crise.
That should be the concern of All Cameroonians.
The killings should stop.
Amnesty should be guaranteed to those in the bushes so that they can lay down their wapons.
Dialogue is the solution.
We the Anglophones WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR FRANCO-CORRUPT/SELFISH COUNTRY!!!! You come to Southern Cameroon, Rape our women/children, kill our men and burn down our villages then turn around to call us brothers/sister. Give me a break who are you fooling!!! Its a regret to have ever been born close to that so call country
10000% support @Ndifor. Once fouled and twice deceived we cannot make a 3rd mistake! The 85 year old just cheated LRC by 71%
@Bikutsi ”Priority nr 1:The “Anglophone” crise.”…Ha ha ha ha..U have started this your scheme again.Go and scheme the bamilekes called @ZamZam and Paraon,who have still not learnt their lessons.We have two Cameroons,one is British fabrication and the other is French fabrication.We,the people of the British fabrication do not want anything to do with the people from the french fabrication.While we were busy fighting to stop that your phoney elections from holding in our territory,u lure the bamilekes fools to your scam called elections,and they are now crying ” U go kill we tire” all over the streets of Europe.
Hahahahaha, Kongosa…na bami be ya prob jes non?
We dong deny for encourage pipo dem for go for streets, Better Biya dey for dey…than mek we start something now wey yi go gee wuna mov’t advantage for cam inside witi wuna chakara. Wuna go wait demonstration/war tire—no 2nd front.
We go do all ting for wa own small level mek dem fix the Anglo problem, but we go so-so taclé wuna mov’t.
Ayaba Cho go sell na Norwegian oyé then become rich overnight, no be wa oyé.
Anyway, na wouna lie-lie mov’t cause all this wahala for facilitate Biya yi re-election…
you get Oya?
or na dasor SW Oya you too dey nyeh?
it is time for everyone to now contribute even more to the Anglophone struggle. People must work 2 jobs and more to finance the work of the IG and GZ
@Ndifor ”We the Anglophones WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR FRANCO-CORRUPT/SELFISH COUNTRY!!!!”…there is no better way to say it.And the fun is that they called us ”brothers”..what a joke..I wonder if the bulu man and the bakweri,or bali people speak the same language,to the extent that they should see themselves as brothers.On what grounds?
@KONGOSA Please note that the Bamis are only after protecting their business interests and this so-called Tamto candidate was just a fiction of imagination. Make my words, they Bamis have gone back to looking for business opportunities with the LRC current regime! We in Calabar are ready to help
God help Cameroon
kongosa u donc tokam finish,ddey go kill we tire. Nothing short of our statehood. Ambaland is here to stay.
We have erected a monster of forgery into governance and are rejoicing about it, oblivious of the pitfall on our different paths. Drivers with forged licenses take hundreds of lives on our highways. Military men use their weapons to decimate the taxpaying civilians they are supposed to protect.
The president can change names from Paul Biya to Biya Paul with the ease of a chameleon. No one blinks. But try sending your grandmother to the local Western Union office in her neighborhood. Once her name reads Bibiana Sidonlook instead of Sidonlook Bibiana the very educated counter clerk/cashier refuses to pay her, even with a cle arly associated identifying photo ID!!!!
Did anyone observe that the same top official who forged results using ELECAM hat was sitting on the CC bench to validate
the forgery from ELECAM? Is it news that ENAM’s new student enrollee Brenda Biya sits along with “political godparents” on the bench that endorses new admissions?
In spite of the cloud that hangs over the presidential election, candidate Paul Biya wasted no time signing decree #2018/514 of October 22, 2018 modifying the Anglophone GCEBoard and stripping it of the essence of it s independence.. Taking the oath of office be damned!
But the USA of all, congratulated the Cameroon people and the institutions.
Cameroonians, don`t have to continue with this dirty habit of selling after the
market – grumbling. Njangi money na for table, like victory, was for the ballot
box. And the people allowed the regular thieves to do it again. If this is wrong,
has Atanga Peter said anything since monday?