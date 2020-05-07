Cameroon: road accident kills 7, wounds 17

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, as many as 7 people were killed and 15 more were wounded as a result of a road crash occurred in Cameroon’s eastern region.
The police highlighted that the crash took place on Wednesday along the Douala-Bafoussam highway in the country’s Littoral region.
Witnesses emphasized that a crashed head-on with a bus carrying as many as 22 passengers.
The police highlighted that the 15 wounded were rushed to hospital to receive the needed medical treatment.
Alcohol + speed will kill regardless good roads or bad roads. Not saying that was the case here, but it is a combination which is very prevalent in Cameroon