Cameroon: road accident kills 7, wounds 17

May 7, 2020 1 Comment

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, as many as 7 people were killed and 15 more were wounded as a result of a road crash occurred in Cameroon’s eastern region.

The police highlighted that the crash took place on Wednesday along the Douala-Bafoussam highway in the country’s Littoral region.

Witnesses emphasized that a crashed head-on with a bus carrying as many as 22 passengers.

The police highlighted that the 15 wounded were rushed to hospital to receive the needed medical treatment.

Check Also

Cameroon Doctor Faces Influx of COVID-19 Patients

DOUALA (Reuters) – With the help of a nurse, Dominique Djomo puts on his personal …

One comment

  1. Bueapickin
    May 7, 2020 at 14:51

    Alcohol + speed will kill regardless good roads or bad roads. Not saying that was the case here, but it is a combination which is very prevalent in Cameroon

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
consequat. ultricies fringilla tempus risus. ipsum ut mattis amet, non suscipit Nullam