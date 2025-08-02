Cameroon Rolls Out Rapid Biometric ID Program in the North

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In the northern part of Cameroon, near the Adamawa Region, residents are expressing relief and optimism as the new biometric identification system becomes fully operational. Previously hindered by long delays and administrative challenges, the population now benefits from a streamlined process that delivers identification documents within just 48 hours. This technological advancement is transforming daily life and administrative access for communities in the region. With at least 2,000 individuals being registered each week, the system marks a significant step forward in civic inclusion, security, and public service delivery. This video explores the impact of the system on local lives and highlights the improved efficiency and transparency it brings.