Cameroon ruling party calls for calm before official results of presidential poll

YAOUNDE, Oct. 8 ( Xinhua | ) — Cameroon’s ruling party, Cameroon People Democratic Movement (CPDM), on Monday called for calm as the country awaits the final results of the Sunday presidential poll.
“We ask all our compatriots to remain peaceful as we await the results of the election, to calmly go about their occupations and not to cede to any form of provocation,” Jean Kuete, secretary general of the CPDM told a press conference in the capital Yaounde.
Kuete also rebuked the victory declaration by opposition candidate Maurice Kamto, who said earlier that he has been given “a clear mandate” that he intended to “defend vigorously till the end.”
“We express our surprise, our indignation and worry in the face of such seditious and irresponsible declarations that have no foundation,” Kuete said.
The National Vote Counting Commission is still to begin assembling results for final counting. Final results of the poll are expected to be announced by the Constitutional Council before Oct. 22.
For the first time in my life from primary school to adulthood, I can feel that Biya has been touched where it hurts.
Even Jean Nkuete, is now talking English—they’re all outside defending their god.
Even at Afrique Média, all masks are falling, so-called panafricanists, who spent their time putting Biya 20-30 points ahead in their opinion poll!
What Kamto has done is a very good move, keen observers are going to benefit from it and understand many things with regard to our politics and people.
Kamto has done his thing, let him face justice if he’s against the law. WHERE is the WAHALA?
It is as if change is not our problem, by all indications tho…
Hear me dis senior refugee! Biya sent out his army and you were applauding them, egging them on to slaughter Anglophones. Should you not continue to stand with that Biya? The double -head snake you are are now shamelessly cosying up to Kamto. When those same Panafricanists crowed that the soldiers who shot women and children in the north were from Mali, you sheepishly promoted that rhetoric here. Today, you some how want to find fault with their style!
Here we go again!
Who let this China man out again na?
What is your prob, FF? Were Kamto against finding a long-lasting solution to the Anglo crisis, I would have had a clue as to where you stand right now. It’s like when there’s no breaking news about beheading and stuffs like that, you catch no sleep.
Loaf around Guangdong if you’re so bored man, you might be lucky to strike an oil deal with some Chinese entrepreneurs, and at last make it.
Kamto’s village is surely just a stone throw from Pinyin…
If the military accepted the fact that they belong to the people and not to
Biya and CPDM, then the power of the vote will be respected. The people, will
have their rights. The country, will go forward. The people`s blood, will not
be spilt and with impunity.
If Biya can fight hard to maintain a firm grip to keep his comrades protected
from all their dubuis deeds, what makes our politicians fail in this respect to
protect their supporters?
Time for resistance, is now. The new faces, have this responsibility, else it
makes no sense parading around and deceiving the people.
Faut se calmer un peu.
On a compris avec ces élections que le vrai problem du Cameroun C’est le tribalisme.
Ceux qui se plaignent le plus sont les plus tribalistes.
Faut arreter cà.
Les gens coe moi personellement,les vrais Camerounais vous disent d’arreter. Je suis née à Yaounde des parents Bulu. J’ai grandi au nord du Cameroun et adore la culture wadjo. D’ailleurs tous mes amis d’enfance sont du Nord/Adamaoua. Mes parents ont d’ailleurs construit la bas.
J’ai des cousins et neveux Bami et Anglo meme. Ma grande famille est cosmopolitaine, on y trouve un peu de tout sans compter les métis. Mes meilleurs amis sont Anglophones et mon plat préféré est Sawa. Le ndolé.
Limbé C’est ma ville préférée. Donc quand vous venez avec votre tribalisme à 2balles, sachez qu’on vous regarde.
Yw pas de camerounais ki n’a pas le mm parcours q toi ok??..tu veux accuser les autres de tribalistes car ils decident ds leur vie et affaires priver de donner le boulot a qui ils veulent..pendant que vous c a une seule tribu vous donner les biens de etats?? A yde partt ds les ministers c le bulu ont parle c normal? Nomination c qui? Ne viens pas parler que les autres emplois slmt les leurs ds leur bussiness..c priver madam! Personne n c plaint kan tu cree ta plantation et emplois tes oncles soulards ki mettent xa a terre ok….ns sommes fatiguer des hypocrites comme vs..jai grandi a yde et a epoque les bulu se plaignaient avrc raison des wadjo..prkoi tu ns appellent tribalistes kan ont fait la mm chose avec raison!!