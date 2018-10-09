Cameroon ruling party calls for calm before official results of presidential poll

YAOUNDE, Oct. 8 ( Xinhua | ) — Cameroon’s ruling party, Cameroon People Democratic Movement (CPDM), on Monday called for calm as the country awaits the final results of the Sunday presidential poll.

“We ask all our compatriots to remain peaceful as we await the results of the election, to calmly go about their occupations and not to cede to any form of provocation,” Jean Kuete, secretary general of the CPDM told a press conference in the capital Yaounde.

Kuete also rebuked the victory declaration by opposition candidate Maurice Kamto, who said earlier that he has been given “a clear mandate” that he intended to “defend vigorously till the end.”

“We express our surprise, our indignation and worry in the face of such seditious and irresponsible declarations that have no foundation,” Kuete said.

The National Vote Counting Commission is still to begin assembling results for final counting. Final results of the poll are expected to be announced by the Constitutional Council before Oct. 22.