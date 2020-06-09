Cameroon seeks a new CEO for Camair-Co, the 7th within 9 years

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | The days of Louis Georges Njipendi Kouotou, CEO of Camair-Co, now seem to be numbered. According to well-informed sources, some time ago, the presidency of the Republic discreetly started consultations to find a replacement for this civil administrator who became the head of Camair-Co on May 27, 2019, after being the chairman of the board of the same company since April 24, 2017.

According to our sources, one of the personalities who was formally consulted to become the 7th CEO of Camair-Co in the space of 9 years is Charles Tawamba. However, this retired Inspector of Financial Institutions, propelled to the forefront on June 25, 2005, with his appointment as interim administrator of Cameroon Postal Services (Campost)- the public postal company, then in a crisis- simply declined the offer.

A former high-ranking official renowned for his rigour, Charles Tawamba, who left his marks during the restructuration of Campost before ending his career as a technical adviser to the Ministry of Finance, seems to prefer his current status as a consultant for various structures, to the somehow shaky position of CEO of Camair-Co.

Appointed as the head of Camair-Co, which was then going through the umpteenth crisis since the launch of its activities in 2011, Louis Georges Njipendi Kouotou, like all his predecessors, did not succeed in taking this company out of the turbulent zone.

As proof, today June 8, 2020, he is supposed (according to correspondence addressed to him on June 5, 2020, by his chairman of the board) to sign the decision of placing 64% of the company’s staff under temporary unemployment. The cost of this decision is estimated at XAF1.4 billion, to be funded by the treasury.

This measure was decided because of the cessation of the company’s activities following the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. But truth is, this measure relieves the State of Cameroon, the sole shareholder of the company, from paying the monthly balancing subsidies of XAF2 billion requested by the CEO to continue the operation of Camair-Co whose aircraft are grounded for months now, for various reasons.