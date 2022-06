Share Facebook

France 24 | Letting the sound lead her to the song, Cameroon’s Irma Pany has shifted to French for her fourth album “Douala Paris”, conjuring a blend of afrobeat, pop and folk influences.

She joins us in the studio to talk about going back to her roots during the Covid-19 lockdown and how she has drawn strength from unexpected sources.

We also discuss the wild journey she’s been on since her breakout record “Letter to the Lord” was released a decade ago when she was just 22 years old.