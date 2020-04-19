Cameroonian Student From MIT Awarded 2020 Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans

Share Facebook

MIT | Pelkins Mbacham Ajanoh graduated from MIT in 2018 with a BS in mechanical engineering. The Soros fellowship will fund his graduate studies at Harvard University where he will earn dual MBA and MS in engineering sciences degrees.

Ajanoh was born and raised in Limbe, Cameroon. He lost his father at age 13, and his mother subsequently immigrated to the US to financially support her children. After graduating high school and receiving the top score on Cameroon’s national exam, Ajanoh joined his mother in Texas, earned an associate’s degree at a community college, and enrolled at University of Texas at Arlington. After learning of MIT’s need-blind admissions policy, he applied to MIT and was accepted as a transfer student.

At MIT, Ajanoh became interested in the topic of creating economic opportunity in vulnerable communities through entrepreneurship, which led him to found CassVita, an agribusiness that converts cassava into shelf-stable flour. CassVita empowers over 300 farmers in Cameroon and its products are sold in over 30 supermarkets locally and internationally. In recognition for his work at MIT, Ajanoh was awarded the Albert G. Hill Prize and the Suzanne Berger Award for Future Global Leaders.