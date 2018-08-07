Home / English / Cameroon’s Anglophone regions observe unofficial ghost town

Cameroon’s Anglophone regions observe unofficial ghost town

August 7, 2018 4 Comments

africanews | Capital of Cameroon restive South West region, Buea, was deserted by residents in observing an unofficial ghost town ritual that has been in place for over a year.

Neighborhoods in Buea were totally deserted as at the morning of August 6, 2018. Human and vehicular movements were absent across divisions.

Photos shared by journalists and residents on social media showed that Buea was observing a ghost town. Other areas in the adjoining North West region are said to have observed same.

4 comments

  1. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    August 7, 2018 at 13:24

    This is crystal proof that Fraudster Ekema is simply a NON-ENTITY.
    That dull man vowed that ghost town will never take place under his watch. The so-called “secessionists” proved him wrong:
    The FAKE Amba boys, created by him and ex-convict Nji, could not prevent ghost town in Buea.

    Fraudster Ekema could only use his FAKE Amba boys to “kidnap” Buea chiefs in order to deceive Dictator Biya and his LRC citizens.

    SHAME ON FRAUDSTER EKEMA!!!

    Reply
    • SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
      August 7, 2018 at 13:49

      Fraudster Ekema’s slogan, “LEAVE SW ALONE”, could not prevent the ghost town in Buea.

      The so-called “secessionists” are in charge of SC. Not Fraudster Ekema, not Dictator Biya, not ex-convict Atangana

      Reply
  2. joshua
    August 7, 2018 at 14:59

    Then the ghost town on october 7th, ie. lrc fake presidential election day, will
    move from `mami water to PAPA WATER` ghost town.
    I like that.

    Reply
    • joshua
      August 7, 2018 at 15:07

      Then SC, will be taking orders from the Holy One, who will be walking on that PAPA WATER
      and declaring to the people of SC, that `your victory`, is around the corner. Just stay
      focussed and determined. Yaweh has heard your cry and seen your blood run down the
      streets.

      Reply

