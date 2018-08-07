Cameroon’s Anglophone regions observe unofficial ghost town

africanews | Capital of Cameroon restive South West region, Buea, was deserted by residents in observing an unofficial ghost town ritual that has been in place for over a year.
Neighborhoods in Buea were totally deserted as at the morning of August 6, 2018. Human and vehicular movements were absent across divisions.
Photos shared by journalists and residents on social media showed that Buea was observing a ghost town. Other areas in the adjoining North West region are said to have observed same.
Ghost town this Monday in Buea, Fako Division; streets are empty pic.twitter.com/RsuA16GEwM
— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) August 6, 2018
This is crystal proof that Fraudster Ekema is simply a NON-ENTITY.
That dull man vowed that ghost town will never take place under his watch. The so-called “secessionists” proved him wrong:
The FAKE Amba boys, created by him and ex-convict Nji, could not prevent ghost town in Buea.
Fraudster Ekema could only use his FAKE Amba boys to “kidnap” Buea chiefs in order to deceive Dictator Biya and his LRC citizens.
SHAME ON FRAUDSTER EKEMA!!!
Fraudster Ekema’s slogan, “LEAVE SW ALONE”, could not prevent the ghost town in Buea.
The so-called “secessionists” are in charge of SC. Not Fraudster Ekema, not Dictator Biya, not ex-convict Atangana
Then the ghost town on october 7th, ie. lrc fake presidential election day, will
move from `mami water to PAPA WATER` ghost town.
I like that.
Then SC, will be taking orders from the Holy One, who will be walking on that PAPA WATER
and declaring to the people of SC, that `your victory`, is around the corner. Just stay
focussed and determined. Yaweh has heard your cry and seen your blood run down the
streets.