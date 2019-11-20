Celtic Star Confirms International Snub – Reveals Talks

Share Facebook

CeltsAreHere | OLIVIER NTCHAM was slotted into a provisional squad for Cameroon before the latest international break. It was a surprise to many because the Celtic midfielder has played all his international games for France at under levels to this point.

If a player is eligible for another country, they’re permitted to switch allegiance until they land their first senior camp – something Cameroon looked to capitalise on.

However, after the provisional squad had been declared Oli didn’t show up on Cameroon’s roster for their games over the past week.

The Stadio Olimpico hero shed some light on the subject, revealing he had held talks with Cameroon but ultimately decided to focus on Celtic and getting back into the first team rather than take the international side up on their offer.



“I’ve always been thinking about my decision,” Ntcham told the Celtic View.

“The Cameroon manager approached me last year about it We talked and I told him my targets.”

“We spoke again recently when I was preparing for the Europa League games but I told him international football was not my priority right now because I had to make sure I got back in the Celtic team first.

“Once I do that, then I can think about football. My parents are both from Cameroon but I’ve never been there myself. I think my parents would be happier if I played with France.”

It seems like it was a polite way of snubbing Cameroon with Ntcham having a desire to make the transition to the France first team at some point in his career.