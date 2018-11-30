Choupo-Moting’s house robbed during PSG’s clash with Liverpool

GOAL | The Cameroon international lost loot worth €60, 000 when his apartment was burgled according to police source

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s house was robbed during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League game with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old who joined the French Ligue 1 champions in August on a free transfer after spending last season with Stoke City settled in a flat near the Parc des Princes.

The former Schalke 04 player made a 25-minute cameo as Thomas Tuchel’s men secured a 2-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s men.

A police source, according to Sport24, stated that loots worth €60,000 were carted away by the unwanted visitors which included jewels and handbags.

This is not the first time such incident will happen. Arsenal manager Unai Emery while at PSG suffered a similar fate in December 2017 during the club’s tie with Strasbourg in the French Cup.

Choupo-Moting will hope to put the disappointment behind him as he will be looking to feature for the Parisians when they take on Bordeaux in their next league game on Sunday.