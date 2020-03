Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, March 20 Xinhua | The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cameroon rose to 27 on Friday, according to Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie.

“Additional cases are cases imported from the last flights from countries at risk,” he tweeted Friday evening.

Two confirmed patients have been cured and discharged from hospital on Thursday. It is the first time that COVID-19 patients have been cured in Cameroon since it announced the first two cases on March 6. Enditem