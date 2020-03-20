Coronavirus: Cameroonian companies are making financial donations to help the government fight the pandemic

Business in Cameroon | On March 16, 2020, metallurgy company Prometal Aciérie’s executives gave a check of XAF100 million to the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda as the company’s contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon.
The leader of the metallurgy market in the country is the second to make a financial commitment alongside the Cameroonian state in the crusade against the Coronavirus pandemic.
On March 13, 2020, Cameroonian Refining Company Maya & Cie was the first to come forward. It presented a check of XAF150 million to the Minister of Public Health as its contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Public Health, Cameroon has to date 21 confirmed cases, including 7 new cases registered today March 20, 2020. This count excludes the first two cases recorded in the country, who left the central hospital of Yaoundé on March 19, 2020, after 14 days of treatment.
It looks like a scam or at best a futile effort. It kind of mirrors the genuine “Cours de Coeur” effort in 1994 when the nation was unified for a common cause-support of their darling Indomitable Lions. How did the Biya REGIME respond? They stole the money and did not compensate the players even their duly deserved match bonuses from the World Cup games until J.A Bell made an appeal to FIFA three years later. Cameroon paid on the day before the last WC qualifying game against Zimbabwe in 1997 under penalty of expulsion by FIFA.
The nation was betrayed & journalists from both regions were arrested for questioning minister Kuomeigni.
Biya didn’t invoke his almighty supreme court because he was complicit.
You can’t blame the people for ignoring any acts of patriotism. Biya is a rogue.