Diaspora – Aboudi, Ajara Unstoppable [+video]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroon Tribune | The recent performances of Cameroonian female football players have contributed immensely in the success of some European women’s leagues.

Cameroonian players continue to make waves in European women’s leagues. The recent performances of Cameroonian female football players have contributed immensely in the success of some European women’s leagues. In Russia, the CSKA Moscow forward, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene has been on the spotlight since the start of the season. Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene has scored in two games since the start of the Russian Premiere League this season. In their second game of the season the Indomitable Lioness striker scored two goals against Yensey (31st and 77th minute).

Aboudi Onguene scored three goals in those two games. Already, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene’s equalizer against Zenith Saint Petersburg ladies in match-day one of the Russian Premier League Championship was voted goal of the week. Aboudi’s goal beat competition from Elena Shesterneva’s goal against CSKA Moscow in the same fixture, Asya Turieva’s goal against Chertanovo and Tatiana Kozyrenko’s goal against Krasnodar to win the awards. The voting was done online and Aboudi emerged winner for the first time this season.

In Norway Indomitable Lionesses forward Nchout Njoya Ajara made her third consecutive appearances in the Women’s Toppserien team of the week after a superb display on match day five. The former Sandviken star player who made the final cut on match day three and four scored two superb goals in both halves of the game as Vålerenga beat Arna-Bjørnar 3-0 last Saturday.

It is her club’s biggest score margin this season and only the second time they’ve kept a clean sheet after match day two. Nchout Ajara is currently her clubs leading scorer with five goals in five games. Valerenga were held to a 1-1 draw during a day six match against Kolbotn on Friday August 7, 2020. Kolbton’s goal was scored by Eline Hegg (9th minute) and Valerenga equalised at the 89th minute through Celin Bizet IIdhusoey. Ajara Njoya has scored four goals in her club so far and her club is still second on the classification table.