Domestic flights return in Cameroon national airline

October 13, 2020

MENAFN | Flight operations on the domestic routes, as announced on Monday by Cameroon national airline Camair-co, will shortly return in the middle of coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic routes will include, for the time being, cities of Douala, Yaounde and Garoua, and the first flight will fly on Friday, cited by reporters as affirmed by Camair-co officials.

Obeying a series of procedures assessed by the government in order to help control the spread of coronavirus, the airline delayed all flights during March.

Flight operations will be performed with a number of anti-coronavirus procedures, according to Transport ministry officials

