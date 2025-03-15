Dozens of Illegal Churches Closed in Yaoundé

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In recent months, authorities in Yaoundé, Cameroon, have shut down dozens of unauthorized churches operating in various neighborhoods, according to reports from AFP. The crackdown is part of an effort to regulate religious institutions and address concerns related to unauthorized worship centers.

According to Joseph Alain Etoundi, sub-prefect of Yaoundé VI, nearly 100 churches were closed in his district alone, with only a handful managing to regularize their status. As of now, 88 churches remain shuttered due to a lack of proper authorization. In the city’s fourth district, authorities forced 188 churches to cease operations earlier this month, as reported by the government-owned Cameroon Tribune. A census conducted since July 2024 identified 615 places of worship, with approximately one-third operating without proper authorization.

Under Cameroonian law, churches must obtain prior approval from the President of the Republic. However, many evangelical churches continue to function clandestinely, often drawing scrutiny over alleged abuses of their followers. Authorities are still assessing the full scale of unregistered religious establishments in the city.

Beyond legal concerns, noise pollution has been a major issue cited by officials.

“During our field visits, we detect unauthorized churches and also address complaints from residents disturbed by excessive noise,”

explained Etoundi.

Meanwhile, some church leaders are pushing back, arguing that their closures are a matter of administrative formalities. “If it is just a matter of paperwork, it will be resolved,” stated Simon Bertrand Libaï, a local leader of The Biblical Church of Deep Life.

The crackdown on illegal churches follows a broader government effort to enforce regulations on NGOs and other organizations. While an official report on the ongoing closures is yet to be released, authorities continue to emphasize the need for compliance with national laws.