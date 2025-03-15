The U17 Lionesses Roar in Ethiopia and Advance to the Third Round of Qualifiers! | + FULL video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | The U17 Indomitable Lionesses have taken another decisive step towards the 2025 U17 Women’s World Cup! With a 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Cameroon secured their place in the third round of the qualifiers, advancing with a dominant 6-2 aggregate score.

Ange Grâce Tazanou was once again the hero, scoring the lone goal of the match in the first half. The young Cameroonian squad, led by coach Joseph Ndoko, displayed resilience under Ethiopia’s pressure, standing firm despite the challenging conditions. Their strong defensive organization and timely attack proved crucial in securing the win.

Having comfortably won the first leg 5-2 in Yaoundé, the Lionesses came into this second encounter with confidence. Ethiopia, determined to overturn the deficit, fought hard, but Cameroon’s tactical discipline ensured that their World Cup dream remained alive.

With their eyes set on qualification, the Lionesses now await their next opponent—either Kenya or Uganda. The journey is far from over, but this young and determined squad continues to roar towards history.