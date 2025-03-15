The U17 Lionesses Roar in Ethiopia and Advance to the Third Round of Qualifiers! | + FULL video

March 15, 2025 1 Comment

CameroonOnline.ORG | The U17 Indomitable Lionesses have taken another decisive step towards the 2025 U17 Women’s World Cup! With a 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, Cameroon secured their place in the third round of the qualifiers, advancing with a dominant 6-2 aggregate score.

Ange Grâce Tazanou was once again the hero, scoring the lone goal of the match in the first half. The young Cameroonian squad, led by coach Joseph Ndoko, displayed resilience under Ethiopia’s pressure, standing firm despite the challenging conditions. Their strong defensive organization and timely attack proved crucial in securing the win.

Having comfortably won the first leg 5-2 in Yaoundé, the Lionesses came into this second encounter with confidence. Ethiopia, determined to overturn the deficit, fought hard, but Cameroon’s tactical discipline ensured that their World Cup dream remained alive.

With their eyes set on qualification, the Lionesses now await their next opponent—either Kenya or Uganda. The journey is far from over, but this young and determined squad continues to roar towards history.

Check Also

Cameroon Announces Squad for World Cup Qualifiers Against Eswatini and Libya

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroon national team coach, Marc Brys, faced the press this Thursday at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved