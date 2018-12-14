Eight million Cameroonians live in poverty – Survey

APAnews | At least eight million Cameroonians, nearly a third of the country’s total population, live below the poverty threshold.

This means they have incomes below 931 CFA francs per day, according to figures from the National Statistics Institute (INS) published at the end of the fourth Cameroon Household Survey (ECAM 4)

The survey initiated in 2014 on a Cameroonian population estimated at nearly 22 million inhabitants revealed that 37.5 percent of Cameroonians are poor, representing 8.088.876 people living below the poverty threshold, which is 339.715 CFA francs per adult and per year.

These incomes do not allow meeting primary needs such as food, health care or school.

Confirming the survey conducted earlier in 2007, ten years later it appears that Cameroon’s poor live mainly in the countryside, and represent 90.4 percent of the poor.

The top three regions that have the majority of the poor population are the Far North with 35.8 percent, the North with 20.1 percent and the Northwest with 13.2 percent.

The majority of the poor are counted, particularly in large families with an average of eight people, or 48 percent of households, while those whose head is out-of-school are in second place with 46.9 percent.

Moreover, the poor come mainly from households whose parents are farmers, fishermen and herders or who work in the informal agricultural sector.

The INS pointed out that the interviewees believed that the three main causes of poverty are, in order of importance, lack of employment, laziness and corruption or mismanagement.

