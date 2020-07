Share Facebook

2merkato | Ethiopian Airlines announced it has resumed its flights to the West African countries of Benin, Cameroon, and Cote D’Ivoire.

Accourdingly, the specific destinations Ethiopian will be flying are Cotonou (Benin), Douala (Cameroon), and Abidjan (Cote D’Ivoire).

Ethiopian had resumed its Dubai flights four times a week earlier, and its cargo operations have been working full-force providing COVID-19 prevention equipment all over Africa.