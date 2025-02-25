Etienne Eto’o’s rise: a new Cameroonian talent emerges in La Liga

Share Facebook

Africa Top Sports | Carrying the weight of his father’s legendary name, Etienne Eto’o is carving out his own path at Rayo Vallecano. The 22-year-old striker, son of Cameroonian icon Samuel Eto’o, has experienced a turbulent early career with stints at Mallorca, Oviedo, Vitoria Guimarães U23, and lower-division clubs Poblense and Unión Collado.

However, his move to Rayo Vallecano’s reserve team last summer has brought stability and success. After netting 15 goals in the Spanish fifth division last season, he continues to shine, leading his team’s push for promotion while earning opportunities with the senior squad.

With Sergio Camello injured, Eto’o was called up for Rayo Vallecano’s La Liga match against Villarreal, making a brief but significant debut.

Already featuring in four La Liga matches and scoring in the Copa del Rey, he expressed his joy: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long. When I was called, I thought about all the sacrifices, my family, my mother, and everyone who supported me.”

His coach, Iñigo Pérez, sees great potential in him, hinting at more playing time. Meanwhile, Eto’o continues to dominate in the reserve team, scoring 21 goals in 23 matches, including six braces and a hat-trick this weekend. His journey is far from his father’s legendary career, but his steady rise in Spain is undeniable.