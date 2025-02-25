Victoria United President Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Goalkeeper Over Match-Fixing Scandal

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroonian football has been shaken by a shocking scandal that has sent ripples through the sports community. Valentin Kwain, the president of the first-division club Victoria United, stands accused of kidnapping, imprisoning, and torturing his own goalkeeper, Djomeni Éric Parfait. Reports indicate that these harrowing events unfolded over the course of three days, with multiple sources close to the club confirming the allegations.

The motivation behind this alleged crime? Match-fixing suspicions. Kwain reportedly believed that Parfait was manipulating game outcomes and profiting from bets placed on the 1Xbet platform. Rather than reporting the issue through legal or disciplinary channels, the club president allegedly took matters into his own hands in an extreme and violent manner.

The accusations have sparked widespread outrage among footballers, fans, and sports analysts in Cameroon. If the claims are substantiated, Kwain’s actions represent a serious violation of human rights and sporting ethics. The consequences could be dire—both from a legal standpoint and within the football regulatory framework.

At present, the Cameroonian authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the case. However, given the severity of the accusations, an investigation is expected to be launched soon. Additionally, Victoria United may face sanctions from the Cameroonian Football Federation, further compounding the club’s woes.

This case underscores the growing concerns about corruption and violence in African football. While match-fixing remains a critical issue, resorting to extrajudicial means to address suspicions only deepens the crisis. As the investigation unfolds, the football world will be watching closely, hoping that justice prevails and that the integrity of the sport is upheld.