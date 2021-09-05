FIFA World Cup qualifying : Côte d’Ivoire v. Cameroon – Countdown and International broadcast Coverage

In Group D of the CAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Ivory Coast will host Cameroon on Monday night (September 6, 2021 – 8PM local time).
Ivory Coast last game against Mozambique ended in a goalless draw, while Cameroon won 2-0 against Malawi in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Côte d’Ivoire v. CameroonCountdown

International broadcast Coverage

International YouTube  (FIFA TV) [may need VPN, Location TBA]
France L’Equipe Web
United States ESPN+
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Switzerland sportdigital
Germany sportdigital
Austria sportdigital
Denmark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Iceland Viaplay Iceland
Indonesia Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Norway Viaplay Norway
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV

