FIFA World Cup qualifying : Côte d’Ivoire v. Cameroon – Countdown and International broadcast Coverage

In Group D of the CAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Ivory Coast will host Cameroon on Monday night (September 6, 2021 – 8PM local time).
Ivory Coast last game against Mozambique ended in a goalless draw, while Cameroon won 2-0 against Malawi in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
International broadcast Coverage
|International
|YouTube (FIFA TV) [may need VPN, Location TBA]
|France
|L’Equipe Web
|United States
|ESPN+
|Finland
|Elisa Viihde Viaplay
|Switzerland
|sportdigital
|Germany
|sportdigital
|Austria
|sportdigital
|Denmark
|TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
|Estonia
|Viaplay Estonia
|Finland
|Elisa Viihde Viaplay
|Iceland
|Viaplay Iceland
|Indonesia
|Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App
|Latvia
|Viaplay Latvia
|Lithuania
|Viaplay Lithuania
|Norway
|Viaplay Norway
|Poland
|Viaplay Poland
|Portugal
|Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
|Sweden
|Viaplay Sweden
|Timor-Leste
|mola.tv, Mola TV