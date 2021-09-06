Guinea coup: Impact on the aluminium market [+video]

Bloomberg | A unit of Guinea’s military seized power and suspended the constitution. The move is destabilizing the West African nation that’s a key source of bauxite, the raw material used to make alumina and eventually aluminum. Phoebe Sedgman reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”
no civilization succeeds to raise by producing raw materials for export but industry.without industry no growth.