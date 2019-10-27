How to watch and stream the 2019 U17 World Cup in the U.S.

The 18th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ has begun in Brazil. The current U-17 kings of Africa, Cameroon, will start against Tajikistan on Monday October 28 in Vitoria.
Here is how you can watch games live if you happen to live in the continental U.S. (and Canada):
General info
- Dates: 26 October to 17 November
- Teams: 24 teams divided into 6 groups
- Matches: 52 games
Live On TV
- English-language: Games will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and FS2 and on TSN in Canada.
- Spanish-language: Games will be broadcast in the United States on Telemundo and NBC Universo.
Via the Internet (streaming)
- English-language: Games will be streamed on FOX Sports GO with user authentication in the United States. Games in Canada will be available on TSN GO.