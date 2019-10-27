How to watch and stream the 2019 U17 World Cup in the U.S.

The 18th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ has begun in Brazil. The current U-17 kings of Africa, Cameroon, will start against Tajikistan on Monday October 28 in Vitoria.

Here is how you can watch games live if you happen to live in the continental U.S. (and Canada):

HERE IS THE FULL SCHEDULE

General info

Dates: 26 October to 17 November

Teams: 24 teams divided into 6 groups

Matches: 52 games

Live On TV

English-language: Games will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and FS2 and on TSN in Canada.

Spanish-language: Games will be broadcast in the United States on Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Via the Internet (streaming)