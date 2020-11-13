Impressive Cameroon thump Mozambique [+video]

Share Facebook

SuperSport | Cameroon thumped Mozambique 4-1 in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Stade de la Réunification in Douala on Thursday evening.

The emphatic victory moved the Indomitable Lions top of Group F, while Mozambique’s Mambas moved down to second spot on the standings.

The Indomitable Lions pushed for an early goal with Turkey-based marksman Vincent Aboubakar spearheading the attack for António Conceicao’s side. However, the Mambas, who came into the clash undefeated in five matches, were able to contain the hosts in the opening stages of the encounter.

Cameroon continued to push for the opening goal and it finally came eight minutes after the half-hour mark. Aboubakar was the man who broke the deadlock to make it 1-0 to Cameroon after Mozambique failed to clear their lines.

Cameroon, who have already qualified for the 2022 Afcon finals by virtue of being the tournament hosts duly carried a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

The Indomitable Lions continued to dominate the match after the restart and they managed to double their lead through Aboubakar in the 47th minute. The Besiktas JK player hit the back of the net with a decent finish to make it 2-0 to Cameroon with the Mozambican defence exposed once again.

It was 3-0 to the hosts soon after as the Mambas struggled to contain the five-time African champions. This time it was Fulham FC central midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa who beat Mozambique goalkeeper Julio Franque just before the hour-mark.

Mozambique pushed forward and they managed to pull a goal back through Kevin Cumbane, who is better known as Kamo Kamo, to make it 3-1 with 16 minutes of regulation time remaining.

However, the goal proved to be a mere consolation as Clinton N’Jie sealed Cameroon’s 4-1 win over Mozambique in the closing stages after being set up by Anguissa.

The two teams will meet again in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, November 17.